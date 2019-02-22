A man seen walking naked and urinating in public has assaulted a woman in Hamilton.

Waikato Police are seeking witnesses to the assault that took place about 2am on Wednesday when the woman was walking on Galloway St.

She was initially walking on Clyde St when she reported seeing a man wearing grey boxer shorts urinating in nearby bushes.

The woman continued walking down Galloway St, heading south, when she noticed the man for a second time, now naked.

Advertisement

Upon reaching Wellington St, the woman was grabbed by the man and indecently assaulted.

The woman kicked the man to fight him off and she ran away.

She has been offered support and police are taking this incident very seriously.

Anyone who was in the area or has information should contact Detective Sergeant Andrew Saunders on 021 191 2554.