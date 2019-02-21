Two men arrested in relation to an alleged roofing scam are applying for bail.

Tommy Ward, 26, and William Donohue, 25, were believed to be connected with the group of "unruly" British tourists that caused widespread outrage throughout the country after leaving a pile of rubbish on an Auckland beach.

They were arrested in the early hours of yesterday morning at a Lower Hutt address and taken to the Hutt Valley District Court, where they are charged with using a false document as if it were genuine.

They are accused of using a false Roofcare business card and forged invoice.

Advertisement

They are jointly charged with a third man, James Anthony Nolan, 26, but it is unclear when Nolan will appear in court.

Ward and Donohue today applied for bail, but Judge Craig Thompson remanded the matter so that the proposed bail address could be inspected by police.

They will appear tomorrow in the Wellington District Court for a decision to be made.

Defence lawyer Kevin Preston said the men arrived in New Zealand on January 14.

Judge Craig Thompson in the Hutt Valley District Court. Photo / Melissa Nightingale

Police said on Tuesday they believed the men were in the Wellington region after receiving several reports of potential sightings around the city in the past week.

Police had warned the public to be cautious about "suspicious approaches offering home maintenance work".

The scammers tended to operate through cold calls to households.

The caller would claim they're a contractor who "just happens to be in the area", Detective Senior Sergeant Bridget Doell said.

"But the reality is, they are often just out to obtain easy money and will quickly leave after starting work."

James Anthony Nolan, Tommy Ward, and William Donohue. Photos/ NZ Police

Doell said homeowners often felt pressured to hand over money.

"If you find yourself in this situation – do not engage and do not hand over any money," she said.

The family of British tourists made headlines around the world since a video emerged of rubbish being strewn on a Takapuna beach reserve and claims they had tried to rip off several restaurants and motels.