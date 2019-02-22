Sexual abuse survivor Candy Shavin says she's determined to live a happy and loving life despite news her abuser, former Rotorua businessman Bryan Hughes, is out of jail.

Hughes has been released on parole after serving four years and one month of the 11-year prison sentence he was given after he pleaded guilty to 21 sexual abuse charges, including rape, involving two girls.

Nineteen of the charges related to offending against Shavin, who was aged 12 to 16 at the time of the offending in Rotorua between 1998 and 2003.

Shavin (nee Candy Eum) applied to the court to have her automatic name suppression lifted to allow her to speak freely in an attempt to help other sexual abuse survivors.

Since Hughes was jailed, Shavin set up a website and Facebook page called Strength To Survive which offered encouragement to other victims.

Now aged 32 and living in Melbourne, Shavin said she was in love, married and planning her own family - determined not to let her past destroy her future.

She said it was now up to those responsible for letting Hughes out of jail early to reassure the community they would be safe.

"If the people who let him out early truly believe he is rehabilitated, then they also have a responsibility to make sure the community is ready. That the community is reassured and are confident to take him back. Otherwise it's not fair on either party.

"I don't agree with him being released so early and the news hit hard as I found out only after his release by a loved one. Sadly, I did expect it to happen as members of the victim support team did pre-empt me on this."

She said a judge's sentence shouldn't be so heavily discounted by people who work in the system (the parole board).

"I feel this can have a significant negative impact especially for survivors who are even considering reporting as they may not see it worthwhile - to think their perpetrator can be easily released (after) only a few years and get out...''

She said sexual abuse survivors went through a lot of pain within themselves and sacrificed the possibility of harming relationships with friends and family to be open about what happened to them.

"It's not an easy decision and it needs to be worthwhile.

"I am very lucky to be away from Rotorua - a city which has such horrific memories for me and one I hope to never set foot in again. I am now married, happy and in love."

She said one day when she had her own children, she would want to know they could be safe and have a legal system they could trust.

"I just hope those who are responsible for his early release are kept accountable for his actions and influences.

"If the system can give more confidence to people who are looking to free themselves from sexual crimes committed against them, I feel more people will speak out about the wrongs and ultimately make the community a safer place or all of us."

She said after a lot of "self-growth and healing" she had started a happy new life.

"I can honestly say, life now has colour. For those who have been sexually abused, I have a message for you. You are not alone. I know it's hard but there are people who have got through it and you can too. There are kind people who will believe you and help you.''

She said there was also a lot of support and those who had been sexually abused didn't have to do it alone.

"There is a whole network of survivors and people out there, you just have to make the decision to give yourself a voice and reach out. Most importantly it's never your fault and you can heal from this, slowly, but it will never get as bad as what you have been through already."

And while reflecting on Hughes' sentence and the term he actually served behind bars, she said all victims could feel strong no matter what the outcome.

"Just doing it will empower others to know it's not their fault and sexual abuse is wrong in the eyes of the world."