A man has been charged after a car ran over a pedestrian and then crashed into a parked vehicle at a Manurewa Mobil petrol station.

Police have charged a 54-year-old man following the incident where the driver sped into a bystander, sending him flying before attempting to flee the scene on February 11.

The man faces four charges including assault and dangerous driving.

He is due to appear in the Manukau District Court on March 4.

"Police inquiries are continuing and further charges relating to the incident cannot be ruled out at this stage," police said.

"As the matter is now before the courts, police are not in a position to comment further."

Footage of the incident was caught on camera which shows a car running down a man and then crashing into a parked car on the forecourt.

Screams and screeching tyres could heard as the driver then crashes into a parked car fueling up for petrol before attempting to flee the scene.