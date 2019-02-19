The New Zealander who was shot in what is alleged to be a botched break-in in Virginia has pleaded not guilty to child pornography and kidnapping charges.

Troy George Skinner was arraigned at 2pm (US time) at the federal courthouse in Richmond, Virginia.

According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch Skinner appeared wearing ankle shackles and pleaded not guilty before US District Judge M Hannah Lauck.

Skinner requested a trial by jury and the judge scheduled it for September 16.

The parties anticipate the trial will last about a week.

Troy Skinner, from New Zealand travelled to Goochland apparently to abduct a teenager he met online.

According to allegations in the indictment, Skinner, 25, "knowingly used a minor child" living in Goochland, Virginia, to produce two videos of child pornography and two image files of child pornography.

The indictment alleges that these acts occurred on four occasions in February and March 2018.

The indictment further alleges that later that year, Skinner travelled from New Zealand to Virginia and then unlawfully seized and confined the minor victim.

It is also alleged he attempted to kidnap the minor victim for ransom or another reason, and that he used the internet to further this offence.

If convicted of producing child pornography, Skinner faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison on each count.

If convicted of the kidnapping/attempted kidnapping, he faces a mandatory minimum of 25 years in prison and a maximum of life.