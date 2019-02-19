Police have revealed a body has been found at a rural location north of Dunedin.
A scene examination and formal identification process is under way after the discovery yesterday.
Meanwhile, a Lock St house is currently being examined in the Dunedin suburb of St Clair relating to a missing person reported to police on February 5 this year.
At this stage, police cannot confirm whether the two incidents are linked.
"We urge anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Lock Street area between Monday February 4 and Tuesday February 5 to call police on 03 471-4800," police said in a statement late this afternoon.
Alternatively, people could call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Police expected to be able to release further details in the coming days.