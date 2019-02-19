Emergency services are responding to a house fire in central Auckland this afternoon.

​

Grey smoke is billowing into the sky from the fire, which is at a house on New North Road.

The fire broke out in Kingsland this afternoon. Photo / Supplied by Jeremy Greenbrook-Held

Jeremy Greenbrook-Held lives two houses down from the blaze and said there is smoke everywhere.

"There is an ambulance here but I don't think [anyone was inside]," he said.

Firefighters tackle the fire in Kingsland. Photo / Dean Purcell

"I don't think the house is fully occupied and the guy who owned it died a little while ago."

Greenbrook-Held left work from the city about 3.40pm and as he got closer to home a strong smell of smoke hit him like a wall.

Neighbours watch on as fire crews battle the blaze. Photo / Dean Purcell

When he got home a few minutes later the first fire engine arrived on the scene but the property was already well engulfed, he said.

The view of the fire from Mount Albert. Photo / Nicholas Jones

A police spokesman said they are assisting Fire and Emergency New Zealand at the scene and the police helicopter is now circling near the blaze.

NZTA warns that lanes are blocked on New North Rd near the intersection with Morningside Dr, due to the fire.

Motorists should follow directions from emergency services.