A car has crashed into a tree in Collingwood in Golden Bay this afternoon.

St John were called to the crash, which appears to be on private property, just before 1pm today.

The crash happened on Collingwood-Bainham Main Rd between Devils Boots Rd and Pah Rd North and appeared to be serious, a police media spokesman said.

St John, Police and Fire and Emergency NZ are at the scene.