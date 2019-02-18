Forecasters hope to have a better understanding today about whether Tropical Cyclone Oma will crash into New Zealand later this week.

The question remains: will it hit New Zealand or will it swoop past and wreak havoc on Australia instead?

This morning, MetService meteorologist Mark Bowe said forecasters were awaiting the latest prediction models for the path of the cyclone and would have a clearer indication by 8am.

The cyclone was located west of Malekula, Vanuatu and was moving slowly south-southwest.

"Tropical Cyclone Oma should move southwest away from Vanuatu over the next couple of days, and may reintensify into a category 3 system as it moves past New Caledonia."

"Tropical Cyclone Oma should continue to move south-southwest during Wednesday and Thursday, to lie over the southern Coral Sea by the end of Thursday."

Most model outlooks showed the system would recurve towards the southeast on Friday.

Today's forecast showed a moist northwest flow covering the southern South Island this morning, bringing heavy rain to Fiordland and southern Westland.

A heavy rain warning was in place for Westland from Franz Josef southward as well as Fiordland over the next 24 hours.

"These thunderstorms will boost local rainfall rates, however heavy rain with intensities of 15 to 25mm per hour, or more, can still be expected over Fiordland with or without the thunderstorms," MetService said.

18/2: there is uncertainty across model outputs regarding where TC Oma will move, so there is no definitive answer on its exact path at this point. Regardless of Oma's track, NZ will see some rain & wind this wkend as another low waits in the wings. We will keep you posted.^Lisa pic.twitter.com/9QTAACigSV — MetService (@MetService) February 18, 2019

Bowe said weather for the next two days was mostly fine with heavy rain predicted on the West Coast of the South Island in coming days.

"Today the North Island is going to be mostly fine, there may be the odd shower around Northland."

There would be some isolated afternoon showers in the country's northern most region but the main action was rain brought on by fronts in the South Island.

"There is a couple of fronts moving onto the South Island that means heavy rain for the west of the South Island, eastern areas north of Ashburton should be mostly fine."

Heavy rain was also expected around the headwaters of Otago rivers and lakes with MetService putting a heavy rain watch in place.

Tomorrow, weather in the North Island would be much of the same with the same fronts from the South Island will move further north up the country.

Looking ahead, the active front affecting the south of South Island on Tuesday was expected to weaken as it moves slowly northwards on Wednesday.

"Another front should move across the South Island from the southwest late on Thursday, then weaken over central New Zealand late Friday, bringing a period of heavy rain to the west of the South Island."

Late on Friday and Saturday, a low may approach the North Island from the Tasman Sea, bringing rain to most of the Island.

There was low confidence of warning amounts of rain in northern half of the North Island from Mt Taranaki across Taupo to Bay of Plenty northwards on Saturday.

Your weather

Whangarei: Cloudy periods. Light winds.

High 27C Low 17C

Auckland: Fine, apart from some morning and evening cloud. Light winds, afternoon sea breezes.

High 26C Low 17C

Tauranga: Fine, apart from some cloud morning and evening. Light winds but afternoon sea breezes.

High 26C Low 16C

Napier: Fine. Light winds, but afternoon sea breezes.

High 27C Low 17C

Whanganui: Fine, but morning and evening cloud. Light winds, but afternoon westerlies.

High 27C Low 16C

Wellington: Fine, apart from morning and evening cloud. Northerlies, becoming strong from afternoon.

High 23C Low 17C

Christchurch: Fine with high cloud. Northerlies picking up.

High 31C Low 18C

Dunedin: High cloud, a few spots of light morning rain. A period of rain overnight as northerlies change southerly.

High 27C Low 14C