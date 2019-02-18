Three men accused of a violent Far North home invasion that left a man with rib and extensive facial injuries have appeared in court.

A 54-year-old man was flown to Whangārei Hospital with what police described as rib and extensive facial injuries, which included broken bones, after he was assaulted at an address at Panguru in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police were called to the address at about 3am after three men allegedly broke into the house. Three men were subsequently arrested and jointly charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and aggravated burglary.

All three appeared before Judge Ajit Singh in the Kaitaia District Court today.

Gilbert Morunga (44) and Pesi Saga were remanded in custody to appear again on Thursday next week and March 4 respectively, Morunga in Kaitaia, Saga in Whangārei, while Piringa Tawhai (27) was bailed to appear in Kaitaia on Thursday next week.

Police said the victim went to a neighbour's house to raise the alarm and was flown to Whangārei Hospital by rescue helicopter. He was discharged on Sunday.