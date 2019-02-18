A murder trial entered its second week today in the High Court at Rotorua.

On trial is Hendrix John Kahia, 35, who has denied murdering Wiremu Birch, 19, at Taupō on September 11, 2013.

It is alleged Kahia, who has Black Power links, stabbed Birch, who affiliated to the Mongrel Mob, to death in a street skirmish in what began as a one-on-one fight but escalated.

Crown witnesses are continuing to give evidence before a jury of eight women and four men.

The trial has been allocated about two weeks hearing time.