A Masterton woman is recovering after being shot as she was out walking in the early hours of the morning on Sunday.

The 35-year-old was walking on Clyde St about 2.50am when she was shot, police said.

She was driven to Masterton hospital by a local resident and is in a stable condition after having surgery.

Detective Sergeant Bill Van Woerkom said police have spoken to the victim and a number of residents in the area.

"Someone in our community will know who is responsible," he said.

"We believe this was an isolated incident and wish to reassure the community they are not in danger.

"We urge anyone with information to please contact Masterton Police on 06 370 0300, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."