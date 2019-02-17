A man who went to police claiming he was assaulted was allegedly earlier thrown out of a Queenstown bar for making racial slurs towards a group of Polynesian men on a stag do.

Sergeant Steve Watt said a man contacted police on Saturday night to say he had been assaulted outside a bar in The Mall, Queenstown.

When police spoke to the bar's manager, it transpired the man had been escorted outside after he allegedly yelled "racist slurs'' at a group of men on a stag do and punched one of them, Watt said.

The racial slurs continued outside, and an altercation ensued that left the man with "a torn t-shirt and blood around his mouth''.

Inquiries are continuing.