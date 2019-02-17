City-bound traffic is backing up this morning due to a crash on the Southern Motorway and delays on the North Western Motorway.
The crash took place on State Highway 1 at Princes St at 6.25am and is now blocking the right lane heading towards the city.
"Merge left with care to pass and expect delays," the NZ Transport Agency tweeted.
A tow truck was on its way to the crash.
Meanwhile city-bound commuters on the Northwestern Motorway faced delays due to weekend roadworks running overtime.
The closure had stretched from the Hobsonville Rd on-ramp to Brigham Creek Rbt and SH18 link.
The problem was rectified soon after 7am.
The NZTA tweeted that the Hobsonville Rd on-ramp and Brigham Creek Rbt had both reopened just before 7am.
The SH18 ramp onto the motorway had also been reopened.
"Congestion is heavy in the area. Avoid this route if possible," the agency tweeted.
The earlier closures had been caused by roadworks operations running overtime under the Royal Rd overbridge.
Drivers should delay their journeys if possible and consider using SH18 or SH1 to travel south.