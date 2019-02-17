Sarah Pauline Louise Mayne has been named by police as the woman who was found dead in Whairepo Lagoon yesterday morning.

In a statement, Wellington Police said they are still treating the 48-year-old's death as unexplained and anyone with information is urged to contact them.

Police would particularly like to speak to anyone who was around the wooden boardwalks on the city side of Whairepo Lagoon from 9pm on Friday until 3am on Saturday.

"This area is between Frank Kitts Park and Te Papa on the Wellington Waterfront," the statement said.

Sarah Pauline Louise Mayne's body was found in Whairepo Lagoon on Saturday. Photo / Devon Bolger

"If anyone has any information about Ms Mayne's death, or saw her around this time they are encouraged to contact the Wellington Police on (04) 381 2000 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"Ms Mayne's next-of-kin and family have been informed and Police are working towards establishing the cause, as well as events that lead to her death."

Mayne's family described her as a "loving partner, sister, daughter, Aunty and friend to many".

"She will leave a big gap in our lives and we will miss her dearly," they said in a statement posted on her Facebook page.

Mayne worked as a personal assistant at the Ministry of Education.

Her body was found in the water near Frank Kitts Park at 10.55am yesterday and the body was taken from the scene around 11.30am.

A local kaumatua performed a blessing of the Whairepo Lagoon area at 4pm yesterday.

Meanwhile, rowers, paddle-boarders and members of the public were back enjoying the water this afternoon Newstalk ZB reporter Devon Bolger said.

"I've seen some flowers in the water, presumably in honour of [Mayne's} who's death is yet to be explained," she said.