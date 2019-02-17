Police are appealing for sightings of a Whangaparāoa woman who has not been seen since Valentine's Day.

Nadia Mikhaleva, 53, was last seen on Thursday at her home in Manly, north of Auckland. She left her home the following day and it was not known what she was wearing at the time.

Detective Sergeant Dean Miles, of the Waitematā North CIB, said police and her family were concerned for her safety because of her health.

Mikhaleva was of Russian descent and spoke with an accent, police said. She was about 172cm tall, of large build and had wavy burgundy-coloured hair down to her collar.

Advertisement

• Anyone who has seen Mikhaleva or someone fitting this description is asked to call Waitematā police on (09) 488 9750 using the reference number 190216/8400. They can also provide information anonymously through the Crimestoppers line (0800 555 111).