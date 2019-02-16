Three people, clinging to an upturned boat, are in the process of being rescued after they were spotted by officers in the Eagle helicopter.

A police spokesperson said the search at Orewa Beach, north of Auckland, started at 5.30pm and the people were "spotted hanging onto the upturned boat" at 6.15pm.

"They have been located and they are working with Coastguard at getting them out of the water," the spokeswoman said.

The people had been forced to abandon the boat they were on about 500m from shore.

It is not clear how many people were initially on the boat.