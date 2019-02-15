A fisherman has been plucked from a lift raft after his boat caught fire near Westport.

The Rescue Coordination Centre received an alert from a distress beacon at 11am from a boat located 12 miles west of Cape Foulwind.

RCCNZ watch leader Geoff Lunt said the Greymouth search and rescue helicopter was sent out and found the man in a life raft. They airlifted him to hospital for a medical check.

"It was a successful operation and we acted immediately. The satellite technology allows for alerts to be received within minutes of someone activating a distress beacon. The satellite detected the beacon at 11am this morning and RCCNZ received the alert at 11.06am."

"If he hadn't had his distress beacon he may still be out there now," Lunt said.

"We don't know what communications he had on the fishing vessel, or if he had time to use the radio to make a distress call. The beacon allowed for a swift response and a successful rescue."