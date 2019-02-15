A Hastings man sentenced to 11 years in jail for methamphetamine dealing as he fell back into the old ways of his past was the "honest broker" at the Hawke's Bay end of a major drugs network.

The designation was referred to in Napier District Court today when Judge Geoff Rea said 49-year-old Trieste Martin Ropiha wasn't the "Mr Big", but he was the one who enabled trade to carry-on without trouble for those at the top.

Over a period of eight months he was known to have had or dealt-in at least 1.7kg of methamphetamine.

In two busts in mid-2015 police seized almost $36,000 cash, including $17,256 Ropiha had on him at the time.

He was arrested while apparently in the throes of a drug transaction in the car park of the The Warehouse in Napier .

Judge Rea said that, considering Ropiha's past, which included a 2012 sentence of more than six years' jail for methamphetamine dealing, he was surprised the matter wasn't in the High Court for consideration of the maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

The Judge said the Crown had decided against applying for a sentence in the High Court, and considering Ropiha's own position after his last release from jail the Judge decided against a minimum non-parole sentence, saying it would be better for the Parole Board to consider parole on the basis of circumstances at the time it might consider the matter.

Judge Rea said that following that last release Ropiha had realised he could make something of his life, as had those around him, and it was a disappointment to all as the man ultimately reverted to the drug scene and the people it involved.

Even Ropiha's parents had challenged him about what he thought he was doing getting involved again.

In a lengthy court process, Ropiha ultimately pleaded guilt to representative charges of supplying methamphetamine and possessing methamphetamine for supply, between November 22, 2014, and July 27, 2015, and one of possession of an imitation firearm.

Ropiha arranged for purchases of methamphetamine from suppliers in Tauranga and Auckland and either he or associates would travel north to carry out the transactions.

Between November and June Ropiha purchased and supplied $1.134kg of methamphetamine, and when he was located on June 21 that year he had 148g, along with cash totalling $18,671.

While that was seized, Ropiha evaded arrest until police got their end of the bargain outside The Warehouse just over five weeks later, when as well the the second amount of cash he was found with 429g of methamphetamine, with an inoperable sawn-off shotgun under the seat.

The Judge said that while Ropiha had been honest in the reports compiled with the court, he was concerned about Ropiha's attitude that he didn't know what the fuss was all about, for people would come to him and he would provide what they wanted.

"If you don't know what damage it does you're not on the same planet as the rest of us," Judge Rea said.