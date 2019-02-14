A dramatic helicopter rescue unfolded yesterday after a man accidentally stepped on a large wasp nest north of Auckland and suffered a severe allergic reaction from multiple stings.

The man, in his 30s, was in a forested area at Warkworth when he stepped on the nest yesterday at 11.40am.

The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to get the man to safety.

Rescuers had to be winched in to help the man who was suffering a severe allergic reaction. Photograph Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

They said he was stung multiple times and suffered a severe allergic reaction.

"Due to the remote location, our Intensive Care Paramedic and HEMS Doctor were winched down to attend to the patient," a spokesman said.

"He was in a serious condition and was stretchered out."

The crew were retasked to an accident in Pokeno where a man lost control of his truck and trailer going down a hill, causing the truck to jack-knife and roll.

The wasp-sting victim was taken by ambulance to North Shore Hospital.