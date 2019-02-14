Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, is headed for Napier this weekend for the city's Art Deco Festival celebrations.



The Art Deco Trust has confirmed Jacinda Ardern will be joining in the Vintage Car Parade at 12.30pm on Saturday and her partner Clarke Gayford has volunteered to be a judge at the Deco Dog Parade on Sunday.

Art Deco Trust acting General Manager, Vicky Rope, said "We are thrilled the Prime Minister has accepted our invitation to attend the festival this weekend and we can showcase the era that was the turning point for Napier and the region following the 1931 earthquake".