The St Kentigern pre-school and girls' primary school site in Remuera Rd, Auckland is being put up for sale ahead of a move about 2km north.

The St Kentigern multi-private-school organisation currently operates at three sites: Remuera Rd and Shore Rd, both in Remuera, and Pakuranga.

The group took over the old Corran private girls' school at 514 Remuera Rd in a 2009 merger after Corran couldn't afford to keep going on its own.

The site houses the St Kentigern's school for girls up to year 8 and a pre-school. Both are now destined for the Shore Rd site, where more buildings will be erected and which is currently home to the school for boys up to year 8. The colleges for pupils from year 7 to 13 are at Pakuranga.

Advertisement

In a statement today, the St Kentigern Trust Board said it would offer the Remuera Rd site for sale in advance of opening the new facilities at Shore Rd.

"We are excited about this development as it will ensure we make the best use of our resources and provide an excellent education to all our students for current and future generations," said board chairman John Kernohan.

St Kentigern group's plans for its Shore Rd site include a preschool to towards the western end and girls' school towards the eastern end, both coloured yellow.

The current St Kentigern school site in Shore Rd, Remuera. Photo / Google

The new girls' school would be located at the eastern end of the Shore Rd site, near the road.

It is intended that the new buildings will be ready for girls' school pupils to shift in in 2022, with the preschoolers remaining at Remuera Rd until the end of that year, according to the group's website.