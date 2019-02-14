Two crashes have wreaked havoc on traffic travelling in both directions on State Highway 1 at Pokeno.

The first crash involved two trucks in the northbound lane of SH1 that has caused major delays, with traffic being diverted.

Ambulances and fire crews are also on the scene, and a rescue helicopter were sent to the scene.

Then, in a second crash, a truck has rolled at the State Highway 2 southbound off-ramp to Pokeno that was being used to divert traffic away from the first crash.

NZTA is asking motorists to delay their journeys until alternative detours are in place.

UPDATE 2:15PM

A subsequent crash has now also blocked the southbound off-ramp to Pokeno which will impact on detour for motorists travelling from #SH2 heading for #SH1 to Auckland. Please delay your journey until alternative detours are in place. ^TP

https://t.co/Wg15rtCAJu — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) February 14, 2019

SH1 POKENO, NORTHBOUND - CRASH - 1.30PM

A crash has BLOCKED all northbound lanes on #SH1 in Pokeno. Emergency services are on-site an traffic is starting to build in the area. Follow directions of emergency services & be prepared to be detoured. Expect delays. ^MF pic.twitter.com/FTyi1HHLNC — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) February 14, 2019

Meanwhile Auckland's Southwestern Motorway is also facing lengthy delays heading into the city after a crash northbound at the Maioro Street off-ramp.

Police are conducting a serious crash investigation forcing the closure of two northbound lanes near the Waterview Tunnel for at least another hour. Photo / NZTA

NZTA has told motorists to use an alternative route.