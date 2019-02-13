Thinking of having a few drinks and then going for a spin on top of a motorised chillybin? Think again.

Doing just that has resulted in court proceedings for Central Otago man Daniel William Hurley, who has pleaded guilty in the Alexandra District Court to drink-driving following his joyride in Cromwell on October 20 last year.

Hurley (24), a contractor, of Mt Pisa, had a temporary reprieve in December when Judge Kevin Phillips adjourned the matter until it could be determined whether the motorised chillybin would be termed a motor vehicle under the Land Transport Act.

Counsel for Hurley, Justine Baird, told Judge Emma Smith in the Alexandra court this morning that research by counsel and police had determined the motorised chilly bin Hurley was riding at the time did fit the definition of a motor vehicle.

"It falls through the gaps. There's no declaration to say it's not a vehicle, and it wasn't intended for that, but because you can sit on it and ride it and he [Hurley] used it on a road it falls under that category," Baird said.

Hurley had ridden the motorised chillybin with an excess breath alcohol limit of 540mcg in a carpark outside a Cromwell bar.

He has pleaded guilty to the drink-driving charge and was remanded to reappear on April 2.

This story was first published in the Otago Daily Times.