The search for missing Maketū man John Kohi Mohi will continue today.

Police, Land Search and Rescue and volunteers will enter the fourth day of the search for 77-year-old Mohi who was last seen on February 11.

Tauranga police Inspector Zane Smith said Mohi had not been in contact with family since Monday.

John Kohi Mohi has not been seen since Monday. Photo / Supplied

The search will continue in the Maketū area this morning.

Mohi is described to be about 6ft (182cm) in height, with a very slight build.

He was last seen wearing dark grey tracksuit pants with the word "Starter" written in white on one leg and a navy blue checked polo shirt with white stripes on the chest and back area.

The track pants Mohi was wearing when he disappeared. Photo /Supplied

He was also wearing older-style blue boater jandals.

If anyone sees John, or someone fitting this description, they are encouraged to contact Tauranga Police as soon as possible on (07) 577 4300.