A crash at Auckland's Spaghetti Junction is causing delays, one motorist described as "abysmal".

The left lane of the State Highway 1 northbound was blocked after the Symonds St off-ramp due to the crash, according to the NZ Transport Agency (NZTA).

"Please expect delays from Ellerslie and pass the scene with care," it said in a tweet.

SH1 SPAGHETTI JUNCTION, NORTHBOUND - CRASH - 3:40PM

Due to a #crash the left lane is BLOCKED after the Symonds St off-ramp. Please expect delays from Ellerslie and pass the scene with care. ^EW pic.twitter.com/NSNbBU0u8k — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) February 10, 2019

One motorist told the Herald traffic was "bumper to bumper" to the Ellerslie-Panmure Highway.

The crash has now been cleared, but motorists have been told to expect delays between Ellerslie and Symonds St.