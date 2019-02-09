Key Points:

The fire has taken control of 2100ha, with a 27km perimeter.

2500 to 3000 people have been evacuated.

170 homes were on standby to evacuate overnight.

Civil Defence has put a ban on certain activities in part of the Nelson Tasman region in order to reduce fire risk as the blaze continues to rage.

Controller Rob Smith announced this morning that those using certain types of outdoor machinery will need to hold off because "one spark could be enough to cause a fire in these conditions".

Farmers, contractors and anyone using this machinery in Nelson and the Waimea and Motueka valleys will need to defer their activities because of the extreme fire danger.

The directive was issued under the Civil Defence Emergency Management Act and the following high-risk activities are prohibited in the defined area for the duration of the State of Emergency.

Prohibited activities include those where metal meets stone: mowing, discing, harrowing, stump grinding and cultivation.

Outdoor activities that can generate sparks or fire are also prohibited, and include gas cutting, welding, angle grinding, and all use of chainsaws and scrub/bar cutters.

Commercial forest harvesting activities are also to cease, however, provision can be made for the loading and mobilising of harvested material from landings.

Smith said he was mindful that this would cause some inconvenience, but it was an essential precaution to help prevent more fires during the current period of extreme fire danger.

A helicopter using a monsoon bucket fighting the Tasman bush fires near Wakefield, Nelson. Photo / Leon Menzies

"We are not expecting this directive to limit activities where there is adequate (pressurised) fire control available, or those activities not generating fire risk such as horticultural spraying or feeding stock," he said.

"Landowners should be aware that many activities on land can cause fires and people should take action and be aware of what constitutes good fire management protocol.

"For example, not parking vehicles on long, dry grass, disposing of cigarette butts inside your car, mowing domestic lawns, and making sure electric fences are not arcing.

"We will be talking with Federated Farmers and other industry groups and local contractors to enlist their cooperation."

The prohibition will be reviewed this coming Tuesday, when the present Civil Defence declared emergency is reviewed.

The announcement comes after an estimated 170 houses were asked to prepare-to-evacuate in the Wai-iti area, just south of Wakefield, last night.

Rural firefighter Dave Houston manning a pump on the fringes of the Tasman bush fires at Teapot Valley near Nelson. Photo / Mark Mitchell

They join a mass movement that has already displaced about 2500 to 3000 people - as the fire has taken control of 2100ha, with a 27km perimeter.

As of 11.30pm there were still active hotspots continue to hamper efforts for re-entry in Eves Valley, and a very active fire area in Pigeon Valley. Teapot Valley was said to be a matter of priority for this morning.

"The priority for this operation remains protection of life and public safety," Civil Defence said.

Anyone preparing to evacuate was asked to find any house pets and bring them inside,

leave cellphones on and charged, prepare essential items such as food, clothing and medication, and ensure their vehicle has enough fuel for the return trip.

Speaking yesterday, Nelson Tasman Civil Defence incident controller Roger Ball said there was no end to the state of emergency in sight.

"There is no prospect in the immediate future of that declaration ending."

The situation was dynamic and there remained a threat to life and properties, he said.

State Highway 6 also remains closed with the Defence Force continuing to run escorted convoys.

Civil Defence said for a cordon to open, several conditions must be met, including; It must be safe to enter and entry will not inhibit any fire fighting operation, there must be available personnel to monitor current fire activity.

Fire and Emergency must also be confident they can provide operational response if an emergency occurs, while not compromising the main firefighting effort.