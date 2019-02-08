Hawke's Bay Police are appealing for any information regarding the theft of little blue penguins in Napier.

Three penguins were taken from their nests in Perfume Point at Ahuriri around 10.30pm on January 24.

During the theft, one penguin was killed and its body dumped on the beach.

"Two groups of people were possibly involved in the thefts, including two older males and an older female, along with several teenagers," Sergeant Craig Vining said.

The woman was described as having a large build and long hair.

One of the teenagers was also described as large, wearing a white T-shirt. The group are thought to be of Pacific Island descent.

The offenders used a torch and a fishing style gaff (hook on one end) to extract the penguins from their nests.

The stolen penguins were wrapped in towels and the group left the area in a white, older style four-door car in fairly rough condition.

Some of the group may have fished in the area before, or have ties to Ahuriri.

Department of Conservation Hawke's Bay compliance officer Rod Hansen said he was concerned "this might not be a one-off" and that the penguins may have been "smuggled".

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact Napier Police on 06 831 0700 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.