Police are investigating a man's death at a property in Akina, Hastings as a suspected homicide.

Police were called to a Lumsden Rd address about 2.35am after receiving a report of a critically injured man.

The man was given CPR, but died at the scene.

Two people were assisting with enquiries and police were not seeking anyone further.

Advertisement

Scene examinations will be conducted today and likely tomorrow at Lumsden Rd and other addresses of interest.