A young man has been charged over the alleged hit-and-run of a 15-year-old schoolboy in Auckland.

Police said today they had arrested and charged a 21-year-old man following an incident in Mission Bay yesterday morning.

The 15-year-old was walking to school on Kepa Rd at about 6.50am when a vehicle

mounted the footpath and allegedly struck and knocked him down, said Senior Sergeant Mark Miller, of the Auckland road policing service.

He received serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

The teenager was kept in hospital overnight but was making a good recovery and

was expected to be discharged today.

At the time of the incident, the driver allegedly got out of the vehicle and fled, Miller said. Two other people were in the car.

The driver later handed himself in to police.

The 21-year-old man had now been charged with a number of driving-related

offences and is due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.