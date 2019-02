A 56-year-old man has been arrested in Napier in relation to the death of Rotorua man Trevor Rikihana last month.

The man will appear in the Rotorua District Court today charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm following the death of the 69-year-old on January 30.

The man was arrested in Napier yesterday evening.

Police said inquiries into the death of Rikihana were continuing and it was likely more serious charges would be laid.