Some residents of Wakefield have been evacuated overnight because of the fire burning near their village in Tasman district.

"There were a few evacuated and a number self-evacuated," Tasman District Council member Dean McNamara, who lives in Wakefield, told the Herald this morning.

However, he said the fire was looking less threatening today.

"It looks pretty good at the moment with no wind and the air crews showing up."

Advertisement

Hundreds of people in other localities affected by the fire, which broke out in Pigeon Valley, near Wakefield, on Tuesday, have already had to leave their homes.

Last night, Nelson Tasman Civil Defence said: "The fire has intensified over the last few hours, the fire continues to move.

"As a precaution, we are asking people in the Wakefield area to be prepared should they need to evacuate."

In an update at 1.30am today, the agency said: "As mentioned previously, with the fire relatively close residents should take the time to look at any possible risks their property may face if embers from the fire site land on their property."