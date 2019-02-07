Three helicopters are due to arrive at a scrub fire in the Far North at first light today.

Firefighters were called to Ahipara just before 1.30am after multiple calls about the blaze.

They found a 5ha blaze and three houses had to be evacuated.

Firefighters were forced to withdrawn and wait for daylight to resume battling the blaze. Photo / Supplied

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Daniel Nicholson said it was too dangerous for ground crews because of the hilly terrain and the darkness.

Helicopters will attack the fire from above.

He says monsoon buckets will be used to extinguish the blaze.

Nicholson says no other houses were in danger, but people should keep listening to the radio and looking on social media for updates.

He's reminding people a total fire ban is in place in Northland.