State Highway 16 in Auckland is closed after a truck rolled.

A police spokesperson said it was called to a vehicle that had tipped on the bend of the road on The Strand in Parnell about 4.02pm.

The highway has been closed between Parnell Rise and Gladstone Rd for vehicle recovery.

Traffic management is in place, and motorists are asked to please follow directions of emergency services and be prepared for delays.

Please avoid the area if possible or consider using an alternative route.