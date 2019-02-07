Education Minister and father of two Chris Hipkins has criticised Te Papa over its provision of nappy changing facilities – in the women's toilets.

Hipkins tweeted his displeasure today saying: "Hey Te Papa, I know you are a museum and all that but in the 21st century men change nappies too!"

He tweeted the signage on the women's toilets door which included an icon of a baby.

Hipkins and his partner had a baby girl last year.

Hipkins, who has a toddler son as well took parental leave for three weeks last year.

Te Papa has been asked to comment.

The Te Papa website says there are three Parents' Rooms with nappy-changing facilities, breast-feeding chairs and sinks in the Te Papa Café by the children's play area level 1; beside StoryPlace on level 2; and beside Art Studio on Toi Art on Level 5.

It says there are also nappy changing facilities in the women's toilet by Te Marae, level 4.