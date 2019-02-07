Police spiked a car in Ōtāhuhu after the driver fled 70 kilometres "in an erratic and dangerous manner" down Auckland's motorway.

Police say the driver is facing a number of charges after they attempted to pull over a suspicious vehicle in Warkworth around 1.15pm.

The vehicle failed to stop and fled and police abandoned the chase when they lost sight of the car.

"Eagle helicopter attended and observed the vehicle. It continued to monitor the fleeing vehicle as it travelled from Kaipara Coast Highway south to Ōtāhuhu. The vehicle was observed by eagle travelling in an erratic and dangerous manner," Inspector Jason Homan said.

Due to the risk posed to the public by the dangerous driving of the vehicle, Police spiked the vehicle in Ōtāhuhu," said Homan, who added it came to a stop shortly afterwards on Station Road.