An Auckland man who was shot by the mother of a US teen as he tried to break into their home has been charged with kidnapping a minor and child pornography.

Troy Skinner was charged in Virginia, US, on Wednesday local time.

He is accused of "unlawfully and willfully" trying to kidnap the minor "for ransom or another reason," US media reports.

In June, Skinner was shot by the girl's mother and arrested after allegedly attempting to break into the home of a teenage girl he had been communicating with online.

The 25-year-old had travelled to the US from New Zealand. Duct tape, a knife and pepper spray were allegedly found on Skinner when he was shot.

A federal grand jury has indicted Skinner, according to 8News, alleging he "knowingly used a minor child living in Goochland, Virginia to produce two videos of child pornography and two image files of child pornography".

Skinner was on anti-psychotic medication for a major depressive order but had stopped taking the drug before he tried to break into a US home, his friends have said.

Police allege Skinner tried to break into the teen's home and was shot by the girl's mother.

Skinner had been communicating with her online and travelled across the world to see her, despite the teenager's efforts to end communication between the two.

He was initially charged with a single count of breaking and entering with the intent to rape, rob or murder with a deadly weapon. The maximum penalty for the charge is life in jail.