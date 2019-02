A crash involving a truck is causing delays on Auckland's Southern Motorway.

The crash just before 8.45am blocked city-bound lanes between the Hill Rd on-ramp and the Orams Rd overbridge, according to the NZ Transport Agency.

By 9.20am two lanes had been re-opened - but traffic is congested from Drury to Manukau. Motorists are asked to delay their journey or choose a different route.

UPDATE 9:20AM

Two lanes are now OPEN again, with the left lane only remaining blocked. Northbound traffic is congested from Drury to Manukau. Delay your journey or use an alternative route if possible. ^TP

A photo tweeted by NZTA shows traffic banked up. Motorists are being warned to expect delays.

