A 29-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm following a stabbing in Hillcrest, Auckland yesterday.

Police were called to a property on Eban Ave about 1.50am to reports of two men fighting.

One of the men received stab wounds to his chest during the fight, and was transported to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition. He is now in a stable condition.

The other man was also injured during the fight but has since been released from hospital.

The two men are known to each other and police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

The 29-year-old man is appearing in North Shore District Court today.