Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki has arrived at Te Tii Marae at Waitangi ahead of his sermon there tomorrow, which is expected to draw thousands.

Around 2000 of church supporters, including many of its Tu Tangata riders, are expected to arrive at Waitangi for the sermon tomorrow morning.

It will take place at the same time as the traditional Anglican service at Te Whare Ranginui at the Treaty Grounds.

Government Minister Shane Jones has been drafted in to deliver that sermon in the hopes that he will draw a bigger crowd than Tamaki.

Asked what he expected on his arrival today, Tamaki replied "something to eat. I've just come from a long ride."

"It was a nice ride. We ride for a purpose, that's what we've been doing," he told reporters.

"We've been around to a lot of cities in the country in the last year, bringing a message of hope. We're going to do the same here tomorrow."

Tamaki said he had given up riding a motorcycle but had taken it back up and now was able to reach out to gang members. "It's working like a charm."

Tamaki tweeted yesterday: "All ready for Waitangi Day... Boy have I got something to say!! Apparently they have another service up top marae with MP Shane Jones bringing the sermon??? Ummmmi know which one I'd rather be at ... Tu Tangata."

The riders include patched gang members but they will take their patches off before entering the marae.

Tamaki and Destiny Church have lobbied the Government for some time to allow its ManUp programme to operate inside prisons, saying it worked for Māori where other programmes failed but all their funding applications had been turned down.

At a recent event at Parliament Tamaki presented Justice Minister Andrew Little with a petition urging the Government to allow the programme in prisons.

Tamaki has also said he has lodged a claim with the Waitangi Tribunal that Destiny Church was being discriminated against.

• Watch: Protester removed from Waitangi welcome after shouting at MPs as Jacinda Ardern arrives.

Earlier today, Jacinda Ardern greeted people gathered at the upper marae at Waitangi in Māori and said she was back to be held to account, as she promised when she spoke at Te Whare Runanga last year.

Ardern outlined what the Government had done that would improve life for Māori, such as reducing unemployment, increasing benefits and the Working for Families package.

With each of the achievements she mentioned though, Ardern emphasised: "there is still more to do".

Part of the contingent of Destiny Church supporters arriving at Waitangi. Photo / Michael Craig.

"The past 12 months have taught me what a journey we must go on together."

She called the Government's work so far for Māori a "foundation".

"I believe that if we can make the progress we've made in one year, imagine what we can do in 10 years," she said.

"I will not give up on the challenges we face together."

Building on the foundation would create the bridge "between the two Houses".

NZ First leader and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters said the Government was setting about dealing with some "enormously" difficult issues but it was coming equipped with the money to do that.

"We are the only ones who can do it."