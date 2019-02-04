Emergency services are at the scene of an apparent collision between a car and a Lime e-scooter in Dunedin.

A police spokesman said they were called to Musselburgh Rise at 11.40am.

St John were first on the scene and reported the accident to police.

A witness said it appeared a car driver pulled out from a driveway and hit an e-scooter being driven along the footpath.

The car driver's view may have been restricted by a hedge which ran next to the driveway,

There was no visible damage to the Lime e-scooter.

On January 18 a female Lime scooter rider was critically injured after being struck by a truck.

The 26-year-old woman was heading south on Dundas St when she rode through a red light and into the path of the truck travelling along Cumberland St about 1.45am.

ACC says $322,046 in e-scooter costs had been racked up as of January 21 as the number of claims jumped to 845 since the scooters' introduction in Auckland in October.