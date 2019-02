Emergency services are at the scene of a fatal crash after a motorcycle and car collided on the Crown Range Rd, near Cardrona, this afternoon.

Police said it was called to the scene where someone had been killed at 4.45pm.

Emergency services at the scene of a serious crash between a car and motorcycle near Cardrona. Photo / James Allan

Information on other injuries is not available at this time.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and will examine the scene, police said.

The road is closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area.