Thousands of New Zealand ex-pats took to the streets of London to show off their Kiwi pride and celebrate the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi.

The annual Waitangi Day Pub Crawl, which began at 10am Saturday London time, is described as an event to bring the New Zealander ex-pat community closer and reminisce about the homeland.

Last year more than 6000 people turned out for the event, which has been running for more than three decades.

The highlight every year is the Kiwiana costumes donned by revellers, and 2019 was no different.

From Marmite to the Nek Minnit guy, Kiwis dressed up in droves to enjoy the best (or worst) iconic things about New Zealand and celebrate the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi.

You ain't a Kiwi if you haven't at least tried marmite! Photo / Alicia Mark

Even Nek Minnit made an appearance! Photo / Facebook

Everyone's favourite corner store was a popular costume choice for 2019. Photo / Tim O'Brien

Here's some of the best costumes from 2019.

For Kiwi woman Alicia Mark, this year's Waitangi Pub Crawl was her second after attending her first in 2018.

She told the Herald spirits were high and she didn't come across any trouble.

"The atmosphere was great, thankfully we had a beautiful blue-sky day and everyone was very happy to be out and about and celebrating Waitangi Day.

The route followed a stretch of the Circle line, going from Paddington to Westminster, stopping off at all the stations in between. Photo / Google Maps

"We dressed up as Marmite and made some Marmite and chip sandwiches outside Westminster Abbey.

"People kept asking what we were all doing which was pretty funny clearly they had no clue. There were some 'Mad Butchers' who at one point threw steaks at a passing tour bus.

"There was some pretty epic customers including Lime scooters, pohutakawa trees, 100s and 1000s, and there was an amazing dressed Hilary Barry and a few Jacindas with a baby. The Nek Minnit guys were funny."

She says there was a strong police presence who were focused on keeping everyone off the roads but the event was without incident.