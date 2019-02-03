The track to Tararua's iconic tourist spot, the Waihi Falls, is in a bad state of repair, but one district councillor is poo-pooing the suggestion it needs to be closed for repairs.

Instead, councillor Peter Johns said, "If people fall over it's their fault."

A meeting has been held with the lead engineer for Frame Group, a specialist track and conservation expert, for a concept plan for the future development of the Waihi Falls area where, concerned about the safety of visitors to the area, Tararua District mayor Tracey Collis asked if the track should be closed until the repairs and other remedial action is undertaken.

This caused indignant outrage from Johns.

"This is ridiculous, next you'll want wheelchair access," he said.

"I recently walked in the area and I get annoyed when people want steps and handrails for a walk in the bush. When you go for a walk in the bush it's about time out, and if people fall over it's their fault."

However, council chief executive Blair King, said the handrail is not up to safety standards and the steps aren't even.

"We have provided facilities that give the illusion of safety," he said.

King said there had recently been an accident when someone fell while trying to reach the handrail.

Collis pointed out the steepness of the terrain and the very remote location.

"It's a long way for people to get help and our reputation would be an issue," she said.

But Johns said it was all "nonsense".

"This is like going to the beach and the sand is too hot. Do you want sprinklers? Ridiculous," he said.

Councillor Carole Isaacson reminded the meeting that the council promotes Waihi Falls as one of its gems.

"We need to have it up to the right standard for tourists," she said.

Johns continued to try and make his point.

"Tourists like the pristine condition [of our landscape] and they like to come here for nature," he said.

Fearing the debate would take over the monthly council meeting, councillor Andy Thompson called for a stop.

"I do enjoy nature and the wilderness, but our time is better spent talking about fiscal issues," he said, putting an end to the debate.