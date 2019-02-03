Four people have been reported injured following a crash just before the Wairoa Bridge on State Highway 2.

A police media communications spokeswoman said police were called to the scene at the intersection of SH2 and Wairoa Rd at 4pm.

Three cars are involved and four people have been injured, the spokeswoman said.

SH2 BETHLEHEM, BAY OF PLENTY - CRASH - 4:30PM

Due to a #crash on the Wairoa River Bridge, the road is BLOCKED. Please expect significant delays. We recommend avoiding travel in both directions. ^RS pic.twitter.com/k9IfV6VWHY — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) February 3, 2019

Two people have suffered serious injuries, one person has moderate injuries and a fourth person has minor injuries.

Advertisement

A reporter at the scene says traffic is backed up heading through Bethlehem by the Z petrol station.

Diversions are being put in place, however, police are advising motorists to expect delays and to avoid the area if possible, as the closure will be in place for "some time".

Earlier today, police were called to a two-car crash on SH2 between Thompsons Track and Walker Rd at 1.47pm.

A police media communications spokeswoman said one person suffered serious injuries.

Acting head of Western Bay of Plenty road policing Sergeant Wayne Hunter said at the scene two cars had crashed head on.

Both lanes of traffic are blocked and the road was expected to be closed for another two hours.

Emergency services at the scene. Photo / George Novak