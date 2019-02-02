The family of an 80-year-old tourist are appealing for the return of a bag he inadvertently left behind after a classic Kiwi fish and chip dinner at Piha.

Dutch couple Jo and Jozefina Bonnema are visiting New Zealand and travelled to Piha yesterday to sight see with family.

As they toured one of Auckland's most picturesque beaches, Jo misplaced his bag containing cash, passports, licences and bank cards.

"We went to Piha yesterday to show off our beautiful scenery," said son-in-law Wenny Lubbers.

"We went to the RSA to have some fish and chips and my 80-year-old father in law left his man bag there without realising.

"We didn't know this but he had really everything in there that he should have left at home; passports, driver licenses, his and his wife's bank and credit cards, 200 Euros and 300 dollars as well."

Jo and Jozefina Bonnema enjoying a classic Kiwi meal at Piha shortly before he lost his bag containing passports, cash and bank cards. Photo / Supplied

Lubbers said Jo Bonnema realised about 15 minutes after leaving the RSA that he did not have the bag.

They went back immediately, but the bag was gone.

Lubbers had called around Piha and posted a message on the local community Facebook page but there was no sign of the bag.

He hoped by speaking to the Herald that someone would hand it in.

"The money is not the biggest thing but the passports and bank cards will be a pain to get before they leave again in three weeks," he explained.

The couple arrived in New Zealand on January 23 and will stay until late February.

"We have been talking them out between work commitments and in the weekends," said Lubbers.

"If anyone knows someone who has been to the Piha RSA around 6pm and has found a blue smaller man bag with a flap please let me know."

CAN YOU HELP?

If you have the bag or know where it can be found email anna.leask@nzherald.co.nz.

Alternatively, hand the bag into your local police station or return it to the Piha RSA where it was left.