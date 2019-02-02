One of the people behind the brutal killing of a man in an Auckland park in 2006 is wanted by police.



Penisimani Kulitapa was involved in the murder of Thomas Martin in 2006 and now has warrants out for his arrest.



Martin, 37, died after he was severely beaten in 2006.



He was found unconscious by a passerby about 8am on April 2 in Maybury Reserve, Glen Innes.



He died several days later in hospital as a result of his injuries.



Four teenagers were charged in relation to his death.



Daniel Houma, who was 19 at the time, was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison with a 16-year minimum non-parole period.



Houma was also jailed for six years and nine months, to be served concurrently, for assaulting a security guard in the Glen Innes shopping precinct shortly after the fatal attack on Martin.



Kulitapa and Timokoi Lanivia - who were aged 17 and 18 at the time - were convicted of manslaughter and the assault on the security guard on the same night.



Kulitapa was jailed for 8-and-a-half years and Lanivia for 7 years.



The fourth offender was David Vi.



He was just 14 when he was charged with murder.



Vi later pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to five years in prison.



Yesterday Auckland police posted a photograph of Kulitapa on their Facebook page asking for the public's help to locate him.





They said Kulitapa, now 29, is wanted.



He is described as being 186cm tall and of a solid build, with multiple identifiable tattoos



If you've seen Kulitapa or know his whereabouts, please contact police on 09 524 1921 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.