The heat's been turned down on the country, says the MetService.

It will remain warm in the north, although the change in weather — from heatwave to cooler than average temperatures — will continue in the south.

Most of the country has sweltered under scorching temperatures this week, with several records broken and inland Bay of Plenty, Marlborough, and parts of Canterbury officially experiencing a heatwave.

MetService meteorologist James Millward said Friday's cold front had broken up the heat and more average temperatures could be expected in the coming week.

"It's a bit of a mixed bag — cool in the south, warm up north and showers in the middle. It'll be average or slightly warmer temperatures for the start of the week."

Waitangi Day would be warm in the north — some spots such as Thames, on the Coromandel Peninsula, could reach 30C, Millward said.

A high of 27C, with isolated showers, is forecast in Auckland and Whangarei. Tauranga will also reach 27C and Hamilton 28C, but both can expect a cloudy day.

Further south it will be unseasonably cool as New Zealand marks the 179th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi.

Wellington can expect 19C, Nelson 21C, Christchurch 17C, and all are at risk of showers. It will be dry in Dunedin, but just 15C.

There weren't any major fronts coming New Zealand's way next week, but tropical moisture is on its way to Northland late in the week.

Meanwhile, prisoners being transported between North Island prisons were allegedly left to roast in scorching temperatures inside a van after its air conditioning system failed last week. A complaint has been made to Corrections.