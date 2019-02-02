Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash at Warkworth.

It is understood a car and motorbike have collided.

Police, fire and ambulance are at the scene.

The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter are also attending.

Paramedics are still working at the scene.

A police spokesperson said officers were alerted to the crash at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Whitaker Rd at 3.50pm.



"One person has serious injuries and another has moderate injuries," said the spokesperson.

"The car involved left the scene and was located a short distance away.



"One person is assisting police with enquiries.



"The road is closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area."