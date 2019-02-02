Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash at Warkworth.

It is understood a car and motorbike have collided.

Police, fire and ambulance are at the scene.

The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter are also attending.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Paramedics are still working at the scene.

A police spokesperson said officers were alerted to the crash at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Whitaker Rd at 3.50pm.

"One person has serious injuries and another has moderate injuries," said the spokesperson.

"The car involved left the scene and was located a short distance away.

"One person is assisting police with enquiries.

"The road is closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area."