A man charged with multiple driving and firearms offences after an hour-long high-speed police chase has appeared in court - in visible pain from dog bites.

Anthony Edward Rangi, 44, groaned and leaned on the security barrier in the dock this morning, his left side covered with bandages.

The south Auckland man appeared in North Shore District Court in front of a Justice of the Peace, where he was remanded in custody without plea.

Heavily-tattooed Rangi, shirtless and in an unzipped blue boiler suit, groaned in pain and breathed heavily throughout the brief appearance.

Bandages and dressings could be seen on his left side.

At one stage he passed paperwork he was holding to the police guard, zipped up the boiler suit, tucked in his hair into the hood and rested on a seat in the dock.

He was charged with seven offences including possession of a pistol, discharging a pistol, driving a vehicle without a licence, failing to stop for police, assaulting a police officer and a police constable using a car as a weapon and operating a vehicle recklessly.

The drama began in Northcote on Auckland's North Shore at 3.10pm on Thursday and ended in South Auckland at 4.25pm.

A number of police cars and bikes were involved in the high-speed pursuit of the red Holden, as it allegedly rammed other vehicles and drove on the wrong side of the road.

The chase spanned three motorways.

The car was fired upon by police and the man brought down by a police dog.

Rangi was treated at Middlemore Hospital after the incident.

He was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on Monday.